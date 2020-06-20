CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was wounded following a shooting on Western Avenue in Logan Square Saturday evening.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue, between Armitage Avenue and Cortland Street, at the southeeasterly corner of Logan Square where it meets Bucktown.
Two men, ages 23 and 24, were outside when a group of other men began yelling gang slogans and asking what gang the two men were with, police said.
They got into a fight, and one man in the group yelling the gang slogans took out a gun and shot the two men, police said.
The younger man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The older man was shot in the arm and was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody late Saturday. Area Five detectives were investigating.