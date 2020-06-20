CHICAGO (CBS) — Woodridge police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross 75th Street.
Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that happened Friday night at about 8:25 p.m.
The boy had been attempting to cross the street near 1535 W. 75th St. and was struck in the eastbound lane.
Police found the boy had already died when they arrived on scene.
Woodridge police and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, a countywide major crash reconstruction team, are investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or report a crime tip at crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us or (630)960-8998.