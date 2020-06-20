CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys are dead following a shooting Saturday in the South Chicago community.
The shooting happened at 5:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue, police said.
The boys, ages 16 and 17, were in an alley when a man walked up took out a gun, and shot both of them, police said.
The older boy was shot in the back, chest, and left hand, while the younger boy was shot in the back and left flank, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, police said.
Area Two detectives were investigating late Saturday.