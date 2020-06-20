CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being shot Saturday evening in the West Side’s South Austin community.

The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, at Huron Street, police said.

Police said a 27-year-old man was driving south on Central Avenue when someone inside a blue Honda fired shots at his car. He was shot along with a 3-year-old boy who sources said was his son, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and drove to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. But the child was shot in the back and was initially in serious condition, but was later pronounced dead at the same hospital, police said.

No one was in custody Saturday evening, police said. Area Four detectives were investigating.

The 27-year-old man was known to police and was believed to be the target of the shooting, police said.

The 3-year-old was at least the third child shot in Chicago since Wednesday of this week.

At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, a 9-year-old girl was among four people shot in the 1300 block of West 76th Street in Auburn Gresham. The girl was shot in the right leg and was reported in good condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

Men ages 31, 25 and 19 were also wounded in that incident.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a 5-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks in the 700 block of West 50th Place in Back of the Yards and was taken to a local hospital. A 19-year-old man was also wounded in that shooting.