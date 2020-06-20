CHICAGO (CBS) — In Northwest Indiana Father’s Day will be brighter for thousands of families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll enjoy tasty hot dinners thanks to the generosity of their neighbors.
The Big Shoulders Fund gave out thousands of meals to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.
Restaurants partnered with food service companies to provide the takeaway meals at 13 locations, including at the Boys and Girls Club in Gary.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Big Shoulders Fund has given out countless meals at schools and other locations.