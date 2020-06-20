CHICAGO (CBS) — Some CTA train lines are experiencing residual delays following an earlier raised bridge downtown.
Brown, Green and Pink lines delays were all reported Saturday morning.
Some Brown line trains were being held or rerouted before reaching the bridge in order to maintain service across the route.
Riders are advised to allow extra travel time and listen for announcement and check train destination signs when boarding. Trains were moving again before 11 a.m., and normal service is being restored.
A temporary reroute of #8 Halsted buses near Halsted and 23rd has ended.