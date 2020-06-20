CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one Chicago baseball team is ready to play ball.

The Chicago Dogs are one of six American Association teams starting their season July 3.

They will be playing out of Milwaukee, one of the league’s three pod cities, with a limited number of fans in attendance.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn talked to Dogs owner Shawn Hunter about what went into their plan.

“A lot of work – so over the last couple of months, weekly owners’ meetings; obviously paying close attention to our state guidelines for safety and health, and six teams that agreed to play would only do so if we could make it safe for our players, for the fans, and of course for our staff, and we’re able to do that. And most importantly, we’re able to do it in front of fans, so our players are super-excited,” Hunter said.

While Major League Baseball and other pro sports are making plans to play without fans in stadiums at all, Hunter said that is not an option for the minor leagues.

“Not being able to play in front of fans doesn’t work for minor-league sports, and especially baseball, so that the model that we’ve developed as a league with being able to have the safe three stadium pods has been a bit of a savior,” he said.

As to safety, Hunter said players will be tested upon reporting next week – first with their physicals, and then on a weekly basis through the season. There are also quarantine procedures set up if someone comes into contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus.

Stadium employees will all wear masks, practice social distancing, and undergo temperature checks daily.

“Everything is built around safety for everyone while we enjoy the game,” Hunter said.

After a short camp in Rosemont, the team will stay in one hotel in Milwaukee and play 42 of their 62 games there.