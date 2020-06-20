CHICAGO (CBS) — Summer arrives Saturday at 4:43 p.m. with scattered showers and storms and dry periods in between. The Chicago area has a low risk of a severe thunderstorm with most of the area at a marginal risk. Strong thunderstorm winds are the main concern. The possibility for torrential downpours in the later afternoon hours also exists.
After an amazing high of 93 degrees Friday, Saturday’s high will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be warmer to the south and southeast as temperatures make it into the 90s again.
Showers and some storms with better coverage are expected Saturday night.
Father’s Day brings the slight chance of an early morning shower, then increasing sunshine and a high in the middle 80s.
The normal high for Saturday is 81. The normal low is 60.
Forecast-
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. High of 89.
Saturday night: Showers and storms. Low of 71.
Sunday: Early morning shower, then sunshine. High of 85.