By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — As summer arrives, it’s only fitting to test drive a convertible. Spring, the season of new life, new beginnings, leaves us, and our thoughts turn to summer — and 617 horsepower.
Let’s be honest. The toughest thing you’ll ever do after you drop the top in the BMW M8 Competition Coupe is drive 55. This coupe’s 4.4 liter turbo V8 is BMW’s most powerful production engine and takes you from 0 to 60 in three seconds flat.
It has power, handling, comfort and luxury.
This kind of power demands outstanding brakes, and this car has them. They are even adjustable with the push of a button.
Don’t let the price stop you. The M8 Competition starts at $146,000.
The M8 Competition Coupe is an outstanding engineering achievement. If you are considering a car like the Mercedes AMG E63 or the Audi RS7, then the M8 is a car you have to take for a quick test drive.