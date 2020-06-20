MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — This week marked one year since an innocent woman was killed following a police chase in Maywood.

The family of the woman, Ruthie Johnson, is now calling on the Maywood Police Department for answers.

On Saturday, family and friends came together for a vigil at First Avenue and Randolph Street, the spot where Johnson died on June 17 of last year.

The family has called the death avoidable, accusing the Maywood Police Department of not following its own policy when it comes to chases.

Dash cam video from a Maywood police cruiser shows a black GMC Terrain speeding, making a right turn in front of a Maywood police officer.

Other officers are also giving chase. The car on the run hits speeds up to 75 mph on residential streets.

The driver was wanted for disobeying a traffic sign.

The chase ended in a violent crash. The car hit and killed Johnson, who was a passenger in another car that was simply trying to take a turn.

Johnson’s sister, Paula Ali Johnson, is not satisfied with the handling of the case. She has filed a lawsuit, in part against Maywood and the officers involved.

The lawsuit accuses the department of failing to follow its own chase policy.

“We want everyone involved to be held accountable, and that includes the police,” Ali Johnson said. “They know what they did.”

The Village of Maywood has hired an outside private investigator to take a look at the case and deliver its findings to the family. There is no timetable.

The family is also asking for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to examine the case.