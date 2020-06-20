CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials announced 411 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths Saturday. That brings the state totals to 42,061 confirmed cases and 2,346 deaths.
Another 190 probable death have been reported based on diagnoses for patients with no positive tests on record.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 42,061
🔹 Total deaths: 2,346
🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 401,802
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/4fIDCe014q
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) June 20, 2020
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. As of Saturday nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators were available.
To date 401,802 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 392,887 on Friday.