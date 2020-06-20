CHICAGO (CBS) — Loved ones on Saturday bid a fond farewell to a Chicago legend – Archbishop Lucius Hall.
Hall died in early April after contracting COVID-19.
At the memorial service Saturday at the House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St., there was music and there were loving tributes to Archbishop Hall.
Archbishop Hall was a religious leader who founded the First Church of Love and Faith at 2140 W. 79th St. He was a radio host and a philanthropist.
At his funeral Saturday morning, several notable people paid their respects – some in person, and others on video. On Archbishop Hall’s long list of friends were politicians and musicians, fellow clergy, and many others.
Among those who spoke were U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) and Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Illinois).
Archbishop Hall was 87 years old.