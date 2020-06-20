CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teens were shot and wounded Saturday evening in the South Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 8:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said.

Two teenage boys were sitting on a porch when another man saw a red laser light pointed at him and heard multiple gunshots, police said.

Three people were shot – the two boys ages 15 and 16 who were outside, and one girl, age 13, who was inside the home, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The girl was shot in the right side of the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Saturday. Area Four detectives were investigating.

The scene is several blocks away from the site where a 3-year-old boy was struck by gunfire and later died earlier Saturday.

That shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, at Huron Street, police said.

Police said a 27-year-old man was driving south on Central Avenue when someone inside a blue Honda fired shots at his car. He was shot along with a 3-year-old boy who sources said was his son, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and drove to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. But the child was shot in the back and was initially in serious condition, but was later pronounced dead at the same hospital, police said.