CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old Chicago woman was shot in the arm after bullets that were fired from the street entered her Humboldt Park neighborhood home in the middle of the night.

The woman, Grace Molette, told CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross on Saturday about those terrifying moments.

“Everybody was screaming and yelling, ‘Call an ambulance!’” one neighbor said.

Before that jarring sound at Lawndale Avenue and Augusta Boulevard was the kind of noise accompanying fear and panic.

“I got down and tried to cover myself,” the neighbor said. “It was just crazy.”

“I pushed my grandbabies back in the bed,” added Molette.

The neighbor who spoke to CBS 2 did not want his face shown following the early-morning shooting, which happened at 12:49 a.m. Saturday.

“Yeah it was just, ‘Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! A couple shots flew towards my building,” he said. “It was just a horrific scene afterwards.”

“Might have been 30 shots or more,” Molette added.

Molette knows how horrific it was.

“My clothes were bloody. My clothes still bloody,” she said.

One of the several bullets hit Molette as she walked through her house to use the bathroom.

She believes the gunfire was part of gang warfare – the bullets missing their intended targets, but hitting her door, windows, and furniture, and one of them passing through her home and hitting her in the arm.

“I almost passed out,” she said. “I have never been shot before. I don’t deal with nobody outside. I don’t sit outside. I just mind my business.”

“Everybody started crying,” the neighbor said Just minding her own business doing what she’s supposed to do and gets hit with a stray bullet,” the neighbor added.

“I’m very, very, very tired,” Molette continued. “Where can I go? I’m not going to let them run me off from my house. I live here. It’s painful. I don’t know.”

The frustration builds as Molette, who has preexisting health conditions, needs to stay inside during the pandemic.

She spent time in the hospital following the shooting. After some stitches, she is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m going to have full function of hand. All of this works,” she said. “I’m blessed to be alive. They told me at the hospital I was blessed because it could have went through.”

The Chicago Police Department says they continue to the look into the incident. No one was in custody late Saturday.

As for what Molette hopes happens to the shooter or shooters responsible for her injury, she said she does not wish them harm – even if they harmed her.