CHICAGO (CBS) — A passenger is dead and a driver was severely injured after they crashed into a traffic pole in Auburn Gresham late Sunday.
A 2016 Madza sport-utility vehicle was headed north on Halsted Street, near 85th Street and Summit Avenue, when its driver, a 26-year-old man, went into the opposite lane of traffic to get around vehicles in his lane, police said.
The man lost control of the SUV and hit a light pole, police said.
His male passenger, also 26, was killed in the crash, police said.
The driver was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in what the Fire Department said was serious-to-critical condition. He was also placed into custody for a driving under the influence investigation, police said.
The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating late Sunday.
No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.