CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl who was wounded a long with two other teens in a shooting in the South Austin community this weekend has died.

Amaria Jones was pronounced dead shortly after being shot the night before, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

The shooting happened at 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said.

Two teenage boys were sitting on a porch when another man saw a red laser light pointed at him and heard multiple gunshots, police said.

Three people were shot – the two boys ages 15 and 16 who were outside, and the girl, who was inside the home, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Amaria was shot in the right side of the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday. Area Four detectives were investigating.

The scene is several blocks away from the site where a 3-year-old boy was struck by gunfire and later died earlier Saturday.

That shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, at Huron Street, police said.

Police said a 27-year-old man was driving south on Central Avenue when someone inside a blue Honda fired shots at his car. He was shot along with a 3-year-old boy who family members said was his stepson.

The man suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and drove to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. But the child, identified as Mekhi James, was shot in the back and was initially in serious condition, but was later pronounced dead at the same hospital, police said.