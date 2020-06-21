CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago musicians marched Sunday for equality and change.
The musicians, industry workers, and friends of the Chicago music community led a protest march in support of Black Lives Matter and to call for justice for victims of police brutality or abuse.
The group started at Julia Porter Park, at Lincoln and Fullerton avenues and Halsted Street in Lincoln Park/DePaul, and ended at Milwaukee, Damen, and North avenues in Wicker Park.
The musicians brought their acoustic and percussive instruments to amplify their message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.