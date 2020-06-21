CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Sky are getting ready for a training camp, and all the league games, to be played in Bradenton, Florida.

Coach and General Manager James Wade told CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer he is prepping for the challenge. Wade was WNBA Coach of the Year in 2019, and Stuckmeyer asked him what his biggest challenge was in a 2020 that he could never have imagined.

“The biggest challenge, I think, is for us to weed through all the obstacles, because there’s going to be obstacles. Us not being able to be in Chicago is an obstacle. Us being away from our family and friends is an obstacle,” Wade said. “I think what we have to compromise with is the season is shorter, so people on the outside are going to say it’s a sprint, but for us it’s a marathon, because their health is important, so we don’t have the time. It’s weird, because we have to take more time to get into shape in less time, so it’s kind of like putting, I guess, a circle in a square peg, but it’s something that you just have to do, so we have to see it as a marathon, and you know, make sure that we’re healthy.”

The WNBA is saying the players – despite the shortened 22-game season – will get full pay and benefits this season. Wade said that is “really important.”

“I salute them for coming to a solution, and we have to think in today’s times – with almost 15 percent unemployment rate and almost 17 percent for women – and they’re living in a time where a lot of people are taking pay cuts, and for them to be able to not get 100 percent, but earn 100 percent, is something that I commend both parties for coming for,” Wade said. “But I’m happy with whatever makes them happy because I know that they deserve it.”