CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered afternoon thunderstorms across the Chicago area will diminish Sunday evening, and skies will start to clear.
Lows for Sunday evening will be in the upper 60s.
It will be a soggy start to the week with showers and thunderstorms on and off Monday and most of the day partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Highs near the lakefront will only be in the lower 80s.
Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, but there will also be many dry hours. Tuesday and Wednesday will cool into the 70s, but then there will be a warmup at the end of the week and next weekend.