CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and seven others are injured after a crash on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.
Multiple cars collided around 12:30 a.m. near 47th. Illinois State Police say it is the result of two crashes at the same location that occurred within minutes of each other.
In the first crash, a single vehicle with one driver and four passengers rolled over. Everyone inside was eventually transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A few minutes later three good Samaritans stopped to help the people in the rolled over vehicle. A separate vehicle failed to slow down and struck the three pedestrians, killing one on the scene. The other two were taken to hospitals with life threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt.
Shortly after 12:40 a.m. all lanes were shut down for the investigation. Express lanes were reopened around 1:18 a.m. All lanes reopened shortly after 6 a.m.