CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 658 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 23 new deaths.
The total cases now amount to 136,762, and the deaths to 6,647, in 101 counties.
The deaths reported Sunday include one man and one woman in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s, four women and two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, and one woman and one man in their 80s in Cook County.
The figure also included one man in his 80s and one man in his 90s in Kane County and one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, and one woman in her 90s in Lake County.
Downstate, the deaths also included a man in his 30s in Champaign County and a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s in Peoria County.
Within the past 24 hours, a total of 23,816 tests have been reported back for a total of 1,360,784. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 14 to June 20 is 2 percent.