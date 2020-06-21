CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Sunday evening on a residential block in West Rogers Park.
The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Troy Street, police said.
The man was walking north on Troy Street when between Rosemont and Granville avenues in when someone came up, took out a gun, and shot him, police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
Area Three detectives were investigating Sunday night.
At least 11 people were killed and 57 were wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend.