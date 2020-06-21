RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — On this Father’s Day, a great guy was the recipient of a great surprise.
High school coach Roberto Cianci was awarded for “making a difference on and off the field.”
Student athletes from Guerin College Preparatory High School, at 8001 W. Belmont Ave. in River Grove, surprised Cianci early Sunday morning to award him for his countless acts of kindness – from surprising children with new bikes to helping first responders.
They say he is a strong shoulder to lean on for his family, his students, and his community.
“This was quite a surprise and such a great feeling, especially nowadays,” Cianci said.
Cianci got an airline gift card and a $100 check to donate to a charity of his choice.
The group wore pink T-shirts to honor Cianci’s sister-in-law, who just finished her last treatment for breast cancer.
Times are tough for Cianci and the students. In January, they learned Guerin Prep will be closing for good.
The “Making a Difference on and off the Field” campaign is the work of Buddy’s Helpers, a group connecting high school athletes with community service.