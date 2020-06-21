CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting that left two teenage boys dead in South Chicago this weekend.

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue in the South Chicago community.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were in an alley when a man walked up took out a gun, and shot both of them, police said.

The older boy was shot in the back, chest, and left hand, while the younger boy was shot in the back and left flank, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The older boy was identified as Jasean Francis. The younger boy has not been identified.

“These individuals were with their friend. They’d just gone to a mall. They know the neighborhood. They don’t ever go out to the neighborhood because it’s so dangerous,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Sunday.

But on that one occasion, the boys asked just that once if they could go down to the store and buy some candy, and when they were almost back at the gateway of their home, a gunman ran up and shot and killed them for no reason, Deenihan said.

Police say the suspected gunman was wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt and ripped faded jeans, and was wearing one shoe on the left foot and a black sock on his injured right foot.

Anyone with information about that incident is asked to call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8271.

A total of 61 people were shot in Chicago between Friday evening and Sunday evening. Nine of them died.