CHICAGO (CBS) — A message of peace and hope resonated from a South Side church during a special Father’s Day service on Sunday.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson attended a prayer service at St. James Community Church, 8000 S. Michigan Ave., on Sunday afternoon.
Congregants offered prayers and sang inspirational songs.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the service was streamed online. Only a few ministers and musicians attended, and they were wearing masks.
The Rev. Jackson asked for Black fathers to join together in the fight against racism, inequality, health disparities, and poverty.