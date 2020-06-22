CHICAGO (CBS)– One teen died and another was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Chicago police said two boys, 15 and 16 years old, were walking through an alley in the 4700 block of West Superior, around 12:15 a.m., when a car drove up and someone inside started shooting.
Police said the 15-year-old was shot in the leg, chest and abdomen. He later died at the hospital. The 16-year-old was hit in the ankle and is expected to survive.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.