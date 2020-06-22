CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and critically injured late Monday afternoon in the Roseland community.
The shooting happened at 5:28 p.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street, police said.
Two men were on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled off and someone inside fired shots.
The men were both 19, and were shot an unknown number of times. They were both taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Hospital Medical Center in Evergreen Park in critical condition.
No one was in custody Monday evening, and Area Two detectives were investigating.