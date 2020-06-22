CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in Back of the Yards.
The shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Winchester Avenue, police said.
The men, ages 19 and 20, were at the mouth of an alley when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a gun and began firing, police said.
The younger man suffered gunshots to the left thigh and buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right and left thighs and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.
Area One detectives were investigating late Monday.