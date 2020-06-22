CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said officers responded to a call of multiple people shot around 12:45 p.m. near 87th and Wood streets. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder, a 27-year-old woman had been shot in the head, and a 56-year-old woman had been shot in the arm, leg and stomach.
The 27-year-old woman and 56-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, but her condition was not available.
Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related, and the shooter is a “known offender,” but was not in custody Monday afternoon.
Area Two detectives are investigating.