CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the back when someone opened fire from a vehicle in the Chicago Lawn community Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 6521 S. Claremont Ave. around 3:05 p.m.
The girl and a 33-year-old woman were outside a home when someone in a tan vehicle fired shots from inside, police said.
The girl was grazed in the back by a bullet and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
The woman was not shot.
Area One detectives were investigating Monday afternoon.
This incident came two days after a 3-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on the city’s West Side.
Mekhi James, 3, was shot in the back at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Central Avenue at Huron Street and later died, police said. The boy’s stepfather, 27, was driving south when someone in a blue Honda fired shots at his sport-utility vehicle.
The stepfather, who police believed to be the target of the shooting, suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and drove to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Mekhi was later pronounced dead at the same hospital.