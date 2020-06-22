CHICAGO (CBS) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Northwest Indiana, while a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the area until 9 p.m.
The warning is in effect for northeastern Lake and central Porter counties until 3:45 p.m. At 2:35 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located over Lake Station.
Wind gusts of 60 mph are possible.
A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect until 9 p.m. for Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy, and Kankakee counties and some downstate counties.