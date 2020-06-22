Last Updated 10:45 a.m. June 22, 2020

Overview

Chicago, along with the rest of the state, will enter phase four of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

Social Distancing

COVID-19 complicates things for family members still working, “Working during this time is not as stressful as coming home.”

Reopening

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago is ready to transition into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday, June 26, along with the rest of Illinois.

The mayor had already announced last week that restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen indoor seating areas on Friday, with capacity limits. The rest of the Phase 4 reopenings on Friday include museums and zoos, performance venues, and summer camps and other youth activities.

In early June, Chicago entered phase three, safety remains top priority as business owners reopen shops. Malls officially reopen.

Businesses & Facilities

Generations of Chicagoans mourn closing of YMCA’s in Niles, Des Plaines and Naperville.

Events

Illinois state fair has been canceled this year, Gov. JB Pritzker says.

Healthcare Status

COVID-19 testing is now free for all in Illinois. Individuals attending police protests encouraged to get tested. The CTA is giving away “travel healthy” kits for riders.

Schools

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act will extend through the school year into the summer.

How To Help

Chicago’s Night Ministry alters methods but continues homeless outreach during pandemic. “Golden ticket” of medical debt relief coming to 1,300 families.

Public Transport

CTA is setting passenger limits as city rolls out reopening plan. Just how clean are the buses and trains?