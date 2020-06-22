CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Red and Purple line service has been temporarily suspended due to mechanical problems.
[Service Disruption] Purple Line Express service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and the Loop due to a mechanical problem on a train near Wilson. More: https://t.co/wh6Zgnb4qF
— cta (@cta) June 22, 2020
According to CTA, Purple Line express service has been suspended between Howard and the Loop. There was an issue on a train near Wilson. Trains are operating only between Linden and Howard at this time.
[Service Disruption] Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Howard & Belmont due to a mechanical problem on a train. Consider the #22 Clark & #36 Broadway buses. More: https://t.co/PTWLQSYrzx
— cta (@cta) June 22, 2020
Red Line Service has been suspended between Howard and Belmont. CTA officials recommend taking buses including the No. 22 Clark or the No. 36 Broadway.
