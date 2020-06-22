CBSN ChicagoWatch Now

CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Red and Purple line service has been temporarily suspended due to mechanical problems.

According to CTA, Purple Line express service has been suspended between Howard and the Loop. There was an issue on a train near Wilson. Trains are operating only between Linden and Howard at this time.

Red Line Service has been suspended between Howard and Belmont. CTA officials recommend taking buses including the No. 22 Clark or the No. 36 Broadway.

This is a developing story. 