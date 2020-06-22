CHICAGO (CBS)– Through this job crisis, CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with several job sites to help you get back to work.
Glassdoor has seen an uptick of job opportunities in Chicago with several companies looking for multiple positions.
“We’re seeing a range of companies continuing their hiring efforts in the Chicago area,” Sarah Stoddard, Glassdoor career specialist said. “Those include Google, Loyola University, Abvie, Walgreens and Target. And within each of those companies there are roles like security and privacy analyst, physicians, data analyst, food and beverage leaders, as well as marketing managers.”
Glassdoor has several ways to search for jobs, including by positions that were just posted and those in high demand.
One of the most common questions for career coaches is, should I look for a job right now, or should I wait for the market to get better?
Stoddard said they are still many job openings.
“In the Chicago-area there are almost 140,000 open roles,” She said. “So, if you’re looking for a new opportunity now, don’t wait. Those employers are hiring now and need your expertise and your skills.”
Another resource, Glassdoor also offers reviews from employees.