CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 462 new cases of COVID-19, and 26 more deaths.
The statewide total is now 137,224 cases and 6,671 deaths in 101 counties.
In Cook County, the deaths included one man in his 40s, one woman and four men in their 50s, one woman and two men in their 60s, two women and one man in their 70s, three women and two men in their 80s, and two women and two men in their 90s.
The figure also included one woman over 100 in DuPage County and one man in his 50s in Kane County. Lee, Madison, and St. Clair counties also reported deaths.
Laboratories reported 18,219 tests over the past 24 hours for a total of 1,379,003. The preliminary statewide positivity for June 15-21 is 2 percent.