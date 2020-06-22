CHICAGO (CBS)– After months of waiting, Chicago’s lakefront trail is now open.
The lakefront trail will open east of Lake Shore Drive everyday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, beaches and parks will still remain closed.
The 606 trail is now open as well.
There are more than 50 access points to the lakefront but only half will be open during that time. The public can now use the 18 mile trail to walk, bike, run and rollerblade.
City officials are reminding the public keep things moving because there is no congregating allowed along the trail, gathering or using park amenities.
Park security will work with Chicago police to make sure everyone is safe and following the rules.
Social distancing ambassadors will also be stationed along the trail to manage the flow the traffic and to remind people to keep their distance and to use a face mask when appropriate.