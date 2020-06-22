CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in a drive-by incident in Logan Square Monday evening.
The shooting happened at 8:05 p.m. in the alley behind the 2500 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.
The 38-year-old man was in the alley when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The man was struck once in the thigh and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody late Monday. Area Five detectives were investigating.