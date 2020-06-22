Chicago Weather: Strong Storms Sweep Across Area A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Northwest Indiana, while a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the area until 9 p.m.

Gary Cemetery Where Graves Were Left Underwater Is Now Dry, But What Is Being Done To Stop It From Recurring?Loved ones were fit to be tied as graves were left underwater for weeks – you saw the story about a Gary cemetery dealing with some extreme flooding first on 2.

Text Message Urges Chicago Police Officers To Call In Sick, Limit Arrests In A 'Blue Flu'Along with a spike in violence in Chicago this past weekend comes with a new push by members of the police union to get officers on the street to stand down – and even stay home.

Girl, 3, Rushed To Hospital From Chicago Lawn After Being Grazed In Back By BulletA child was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the Chicago Lawn community Monday afternoon.