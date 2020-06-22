By Adam Harrington, Marissa Parra

CHICAGO (CBS) — On a violent weekend in Chicago that saw at least 13 people killed – including four teenagers and a 3-year-old boy – Chicago Police Supt. David Brown on Sunday demanded that violent offenders be kept in jail longer and that home monitoring be revamped, because “it’s not working.”

The 13 homicides from Friday afternoon through Monday morning were the most of any weekend so far this year, as was the total of 103 people shot.

“Tears are a natural reaction to these tragic stories of violence. But we need to do more than just cry,” Brown said. “Let’s keep violent offenders in jail longer, and let’s revamp the home monitoring system. It’s not working.”

Of the at least 103 people shot this weekend, 12 of them were minors. Five of those children or teens did not survive.

In the first deadly incident involving young people this weekend, two teenage boys were killed in a shooting around 5:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue in the South Chicago community.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were in an alley when a man walked up took out a gun, and shot both of them, police said.

The older boy was shot in the back, chest, and left hand, while the younger boy was shot in the back and left flank, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The older boy was identified as Jasean Francis. The younger boy has not been identified.

“These individuals were with their friend. They’d just gone to a mall. They know the neighborhood. They don’t ever go out to the neighborhood because it’s so dangerous,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

But on that one occasion, the boys asked just that once if they could go down to the store and buy some candy, and when they were almost back at the gateway of their home, a gunman ran up and shot and killed them for no reason, Deenihan said.

Police have identified a suspect in the South Chicago shooting. They say he was wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt and ripped faded jeans, and was wearing one shoe on the left foot and a black sock on his injured right foot.

Anyone with information about that incident is asked to call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Meanwhile, Mekhi James, 3, was shot in the back at 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Avenue at Huron Street and later died, police said. The boy’s stepfather, 27, was driving south when someone in a blue Honda fired shots at his sport-utility vehicle.

The 27-year-old, who police believed to be the target of the shooting, suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and drove to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The child, identified as Mekhi James, was shot in the back and later pronounced dead at the same hospital.

Deenihan said police are seeking information in that case from the stepfather.

A matter of blocks away at 8:36 p.m., Amaria Jones was struck by gunfire while inside her house in the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue and later died, police said.

Two teenage boys were sitting on a porch when another man saw a red laser light pointed at him and heard multiple gunshots, police said.

The boys, ages 15 and 16 who were outside, and Amaria was inside the home when all were shot, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Amaria was shot in the right side of the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.

“The girl was watching television when shots rang out, striking her in the back,” Supt. Brown said. “She died 30 minutes later.”

He continued, “I put myself in that house, holding that little girl as she struggles to breathe. I put myself in that hospital.”

Deenihan said there is a gang battle going on in the area, and “You had a coward basically come through the gangway and shoot a bunch of people on the porch.”

Brown said an underlying issue is that violent criminals are free on home monitoring when nobody is monitoring them.

“No one should be able to walk away from killing a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old without consequences,” Brown said. “Let’s keep violent offenders in jail longer.”

He also implored everyone to call 911 if they see a suspicious person, and to visit CPDTip.com with any information.

“For God’s sake, help Chicago cops protect our precious children and our families,” Brown said. “It’s not working. Home monitoring is not working. No one is monitoring who’s on home monitoring.”

Chicago’s faith leaders were also saying enough is enough.

“We’re here today as hurting fathers, hurting parents, fed up Black men,” said the Rev. Ira Acree.

Acree took particular issue with Mekhi’s death.

“A 3-year-old was gunned down,” he said. “A line was crossed.”

Acree also raised issues of social justice.

“It would be an ultimate contradiction to march for justice for George Floyd and not say a word about a 3-year-old who can’t defend himself or speak for himself,” he said. “Don’t miss the point. we say Black lives matter. Black babies’ lives matter more.”

Supt. Brown emphasized the added tragedy of this being Father’s Day.

“A number of Chicagoans will be spending father’s day grieving the loss of their children,” he said.

Police said the only thing the acts of violence over the weekend all have in common are “gangs, guns, and drugs.” But the visibly frustrated Supt. Brown repeatedly emphasized violent offenders not being in jail and the failure of home monitoring.

“I’ve been here eight weeks, and it’s shocking that no one monitors people on home monitor,” Brown said. “That’s shocking to me.”

He added: “I got here thinking, oh we need leadership, maybe cops need better work ethic or strategy — it’s none of that Cops are working hard. We’re just chasing our tails.”

Brown said he and Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke this weekend, and he said they’re “on the same page.”

Parra also asked if there was someone or some entity he had in mind regarding his comments about keeping violent offenders in jail. He said he does not want to play the blame game and did not name anyone in particular.

Eight other shootings have also left victims dead in Chicago since Friday evening.

• Three men were standing in a group in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue in the South Austin community at 9:52 p.m. Friday, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots and struck each of them. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County after being shot in the neck, another 34-year-old man was in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park after being shot in the foot, and a 43-year-old man was in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot in the lower back side.

The man who was killed in that incident was identified as Johnny Teajue.

• A 32-year-old man was driving in the 4100 block of West Congress Parkway in West Garfield Park at 10:24 p.m. Sunday, when a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone fired at his car. The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Almos Collum.

• Two men, ages 23 and 24, were in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue on the cusp of Logan Square and Bucktown at 6:58 p.m. Saturday, when a group of other men began yelling gang slogans and asking what gang the two men were with, police said. They got into a fight, and one man in the group yelling the gang slogans took out a gun and shot the two men, police said.

The younger man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The older man was shot in the arm and was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in good condition, police said.

• Police were called at 7:46 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of North Central Avenue in South Austin, and they found two men, ages 32 and 27, lying on the sidewalk. The older man was shot in the left foot and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, while the younger man was shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

• At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a group of men got into a quarrel with another group in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park, police said. One man, 41, was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was killed was identified as Alexis Perez.

Another man, 23, was shot in the left knee and hip, and a third, 21, was shot once in each leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. A fourth man, 34, was shot in the legs and arms and was treated and released from Mount Sinai Hospital.

• Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was walking north in the 6200 block of North Troy Street, between Rosemont and Granville avenues in West Rogers Park, when someone came up, took out a gun, and shot him. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

• Two people were shot in the 800 block of North Springfield Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. One man of an unknown age suffered gunshot wound to the chest, and another man, 24, was shot in the left arm and abdomen. Both were on foot when they were found to have gunshot wounds, and were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said one of the victims later died.

• A 41-year-old man was shot in the face around 4:25 a.m. Monday on the 3800 block of West Harrison Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead. Police said a person of interest was taken in for questioning after witnesses identified that person as the shooter.

• A 30-year-old man was walking on the 100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Monday, when someone in a nearby alley shot him in the neck. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At least 81 others were wounded in gun violence around the area this weekend. Among those incidents:

• At 9:19 p.m. Friday, a 47-year-old man was peeing in the street in the 1300 block of North California Avenue when he realized he had been shot in the buttocks. He did not hear or see anything. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

• Also around 9:19 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy was driving in the 700 block of South Loomis Street when a gold sedan approached and he immediately felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to his ribcage.

• At 11 p.m. Friday, two men, ages 22 and 41, got into a quarrel with a man in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street. The man took out a gun and shot them both, wounding the younger man in the lower backside and the older an in the hand and leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

• Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was standing next to his car in the 1000 block of North Waller Avenue when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot him in both legs. A 42-year-old woman also suffered a graze wound to the leg. Both were in good condition.

• Around 12:49 a.m. Saturday, shots were fired in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue, and Grace Molette, 64, was struck inside her home. Molette told CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross one of the several bullets hit her as she walked through her house to use the bathroom.

She believes the gunfire was part of gang warfare – the bullets missing their intended targets, but hitting her door, windows, and furniture, and one of them passing through her home and hitting her in the arm.

“I almost passed out,” she said. “I have never been shot before. I don’t deal with nobody outside. I don’t sit outside. I just mind my business.”

• Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old woman was driving in the 1600 block of South Troy Street when a man pulled his car directly in front of her. The woman got out and told the driver to move, and he shot her in the right foot, police said. The woman drove herself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

• At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was at a party in the 2700 block of North Pine Grove Avenue, just south of Diversey Parkway on the cusp of Lincoln Park and East Lakeview, when someone came up and shot him. He was shot in the cheek, right arm, and right leg, and transported himself to AMITA St. Joseph Hospital in good condition.

• At 2:42 a.m. Saturday, two men were outside in the 11700 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired shots from a possible silver four-door sedan and struck them both. The men, ages 27 and 48, were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

• Around 4:48 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot to the upper back. He was in critical condition. Police later learned he had been shot in the 1600 block of North Avers Avenue.

• On Lake Shore Drive just south of Fullerton Drive at 11:49 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was in the back seat of a car when another man went by in a dark-colored Honda Pilot and fired shots. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

• Around 12:36 a.m. Sunday, a man walked up to a vehicle in the 3700 block of West Hirsch Street and started firing shots, striking multiple parked cars. A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the abdomen and was reported in fair condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

• Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the head by a man during a gathering at a home in the 12700 block of South Lowe Avenue after a quarrel. The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, while the gunman had not been located late Sunday.

• Around 3:39 a.m. Sunday, two men were shot during a quarrel in a parking lot in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue. A 21-year-old man was shot in the hip and a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and hip. Both were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition, and police believe they may have been shooting at each other. Two handguns were recovered and suspected narcotics were discovered on one of the men.