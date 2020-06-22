CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools officials addressed safety plans as concerns grow over School Resource Officers.

CPS CEO Dr. Janie Jackson said safety is a priority and it includes who is deployed in the schools through the School Resource Officers program.

“We are further strengthening our selection criteria of SRO to ensure that the screening process more critically evaluates the officers prior disciplinary history,” Jackson said. “Let’s be clear, we will not have any officers in our schools who do not meet this criteria.”

CPS officials said the safety team has a list of additional trainings for crisis intervention. Jackson said CPS will continue to look for opportunities to train officers so that they are best suited to address all of the needs of the schools.

Jackson said it’s not just about physical safety, but physiological safety.

“We have to deal with the root cause, which is the relationship between, in particular, Black students and police,” Jackson said. “What better way to strengthen that relationship, than to have them [student] know police officers through, whether it’s through, their school in some cases.”

Jackson said her commitment is to students, families and parents and to engage with them.

Pastor Chris Harris said school officials and the community need to take a step back to avoid making “quick call solutions that might create larger problems later on as it relates to SROs.”

“Unless I have been misled, and we just heard from our CEO, what these decisions will impact, we want SRO that’s vitally important and if we need to reconsider that we’ll have another conversation again,” Harris said.

Charles Anderson, the principal of Michele Clark Magnet High School, said the SRO position provides “engaging learning chances” for students.

“For me, this has brought so much honor and pride for them and our school, the 15th district, along with our SRO have been instrumental, and field trips, parades and even students participating in their role calls,” Anderson said.

The principal of Julien High School said the relationship with CPD is a partnership. He said officers have provided mentorship on the side.

Amundsen High School Principal Anna Pavichevich said 46% of her local school council is comprised of parents, and 30% is comprised of school-based educators. She said all three of the Chicago Teachers Union local school council members voted unanimously in support of keeping SROs.

“When there is a school-based threat, we can’t risk waiting minutes,” she said. “Our partnership with the CPD and our SROs play a critical role in ensuring that our students and school will be safe. I believe that the removal of elements of SROs from our high school, could result in a significant degradation of my ability to keep my students safe.”

Jackson addressed the need for resources in the schools.

“Even with layoffs just as recent as last week, we didn’t lay off a single social worker or nurse, we have increased the number of those professionals in our buildings over the past few years and we see no reason why we wouldn’t continue to do that,” Jackson said.

Harris said time is needed to address alternatives to SROs. Jackson said parents and students will be engaged in the process.

“We all want change, but we want to do things we want to do the right things we don’t want to just cosmetic changes or quick changes that end up creating more problems in our communities in schools less safe,” Jackson said.

The Chicago Teachers Union released the following statement: