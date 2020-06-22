CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox have signed first-round draft pick Garrett Crochet to a minor-league contract, including a $4,547,500 signing bonus.
Crochet, 20, was the 11th overall pick of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft earlier this month.
“I’m thrilled to officially be a member of the White Sox organization,” Crochet said in a statement. “It has always been my dream to play at the highest level, and now I’m one step closer to achieving that dream. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped throughout my baseball career. I can’t wait to get started.”
The #WhiteSox have signed left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet, the 11th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, to a minor-league contract with a $4,547,500-million signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/zOJMCv3p1D
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 22, 2020
Drafted out of the University of Tenneseee, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound left-handed starter was named a 2020 Baseball America Preseason First Team All-American.
During his sophomore season last year, Crochet had a 5-3 record, with a 4.02 ERA, and 81 strikeouts in 65 innings over 18 games, six of them starts. He averaged 11.2 strikeouts per 9.0 IP, ranking in the Top 50 in all Division I baseball (45th overall).
Crochet is the first pitcher drafted by the White Sox in the first round since Zack Burdi in 2016. Burdi’s minor league career has been stalled by injuries, including Tommy John surgery that ended his 2017 season early, and cost him most of the 2018 season. His 2019 season also was cut short by a knee injury.