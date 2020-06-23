CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot Monday afternoon in the Burnside community.
TPolice said the shooting took place at 5:04 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue.
A 27-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and a man and woman both age 60 were in front of a home when a silver-colored vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots, police said.
The 27-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, leg, and foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
The 33-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder, back, and leg, and was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.
The 60-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to the U of C in good condition, and the 60-year-old man was shot in the hand and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.
The Fire Department earlier reported the victims’ conditions to be more serious.
No one was in custody early Tuesday evening. Area Two detectives were investigating.