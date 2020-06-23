CHICAGO (CBS)– Two battery incidents in Aurora have prompted police to issue a community alert.
“In both incidents, the male offender was riding a bicycle when he approached a female jogger and slapped them on their buttocks as they were running,” Aurora police said in a written release.
Police said the offender then fled the area on his bike. Both incidents took place in the morning around 10 a.m.
Police said the offender is an African American man between the age 20-30 years old. Police described the man as 5, feet 11 inches, weighing 150 pounds, wearing black pants, a navy blue t-shirt and a durag on his head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.