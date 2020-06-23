CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears Hall of Famer Mike Singletary left his job coaching a high school football team in Dallas last winter. But even down in Texas, he’s still trying to stay involved in the Chicago community. Singletary is helping the “Minority and Rural Health Coronavirus Study,” which seeks to understand why COVID-19 is disproportionally affecting minorities and underserved communities in Chicago and across the nation, spread the word about free COVID-19 tests in Chicago and Kankakee.

“You begin to look at those numbers for the underserved communities and it should say that we should get out and find out what we can do. It is so important to really bring access to those communities. And, if anybody does test positive, they can get a free kit and they (the medical people) will stay in contact with them,” says Mike Singletary.

The free tests are available on a first come, first serve basis Tuesday through Fridays from 10:30am-7pm at the following locations: