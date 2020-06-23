CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police officers will have their days off canceled for several days around the Fourth of July weekend, according to a document obtained by CBS 2.
The document says all officers, probationary officers, and sergeants will have their days off canceled from the evening of Thursday, July 2, through the morning of Monday, July 6.
The move on the part of the Police Department comes on the heels of a violent Father’s Day weekend in Chicago.
According to Chicago police and data collected by CBS 2, at least 102 people were shot from 5 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, including 12 children. At least 13 people were killed, including at least five children.
In recent past weeks, Chicago Police officers also had their days off canceled, and were also asked to work 12-hour shifts amid civil unrest in Chicago and elsewhere in the country.
Those 12-hour shifts and canceled days off for officers were imposed on Saturday, May 30, the day that unrest, violence, and looting erupted downtown. They continued through Wednesday of last week before a return to normal shifts, but 12-hour shifts and canceled days off were imposed again this past Sunday in the wake of unrest in Atlanta following the death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police there.
That earlier move prompted the Fraternal Order of Police last week to file a motion with a judge asking the city to bring in outside aid so that officers could rest.
Longer shifts were not part of the order in the latest document regarding the 4th of July weekend period.