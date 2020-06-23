Days Off Canceled For Chicago Police Officers Around 4th Of July Weekend, Document SaysChicago Police officers will have their days off canceled for several days around the Fourth of July weekend, according to a document obtained by CBS 2.

Small Concert Hall Owner Says Music Venues Like His Can't Make It Under Phase 4 Reopening Restrictions, Are In Danger Of ClosingAs Chicago gears up for Phase 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan this Friday, the owners of the city’s storied performance and music venues say they still can’t make it with those restrictions.

24 Days After Central Camera Was Burned During Unrest Downtown, Owner Don Flesch Returns To Shop With Admiration And SupportThe iconic Central Camera store downtown was set ablaze in the midst of unrest in Chicago. On Tuesday, owner Don Flesch was back, and De Mar joined him.

Weeks Ahead Of 4th Of July, Fireworks Leave Chicagoans Fit To Be Tied As Complaints SkyrocketResidents around the Chicago area are fed up with fireworks, weeks ahead of the 4th of July holiday.