CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man found June 18 in the Calumet River.
Authorities said around 8:00 p.m. on June 18, ISP was called to look into a dead body found in the river.
He’s been identified as 35-year-old Carl E. Gordon of Belvidere, Illinois. Foul play is suspected in Gordon’s death.
The ISP said no other details are available regarding Gordon and how he died. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.
Callers can remain anonymous.