Illinois Reports 601 New COVID-19 Cases And 38 Deaths; Cases And Fatalities Have Been Declining For 5 Consecutive WeeksThe Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 38 new deaths.

Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Man Found In Calumet RiverHe's been identified as 35-year-old Carl E. Gordon of Belvidere, Illinois. Foul play is suspected in Gordon's death.

Lincoln Park Pizzeria Uses Ovens To Make COVID-19 Face Shields"People don't expect that from a pizza shop, but like, that's the old world. We're in the new world now. And that was what was needed."

Ministers, Activists Want Mayor Lori Lightfoot To Ban Former CPD Officer Robert Rialmo From Future City EmploymentThe Chicago Police Board voted unanimously last fall to fire Rialmo, nearly four years after he shot and killed 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and an innocent bystander, 55-year-old Bettie Jones, while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Dec. 26, 2015.