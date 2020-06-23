CHICAGO (CBS) — One pizzeria in Wicker Park isn’t just baking pies.
They’re also helping to fight the coronavirus by making face shields.
“People don’t expect that from a pizza shop, but like, that’s the old world,” said Dimitri Syrkin-Nikolau, owner of Dimo’s Pizza. “We’re in the new world now. And that was what was needed.”
Dimo’s Pizza is baking face shields in the pizza ovens, melting acrylic, molding it and adding straps.
Producing the PPE helped save jobs after the pizzeria lost 70% of its revenue.
Syrkin-Nikolau said it was just important to take care of each other and help.