CHICAGO (CBS)–A marketing manager at the Mundelein Park District is now an author. It started out as an idea to make a video to help kids understand the importance of wearing a mask, but instead it turned into a children’s book.
Christa Lawrence showed her husband that video and he suggested she turn it into a book, so she did. She learned how to navigate Amazon’s publishing section.
The book is called “My New Mask” and features a family learning where and when to wear masks and how life is different during the pandemic.
She’s happy to hear some wonderful feedback from parents.
Proceeds from the book will go to the Mundelein Foundation parks, which provides recreational scholarships.