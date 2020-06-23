CHICAGO (CBS)– An Orland Park resident is proving the simple act of wearing a button can make a huge impact.

For Ferrai Pickett, George Floyd’s death brought up anger and a feeling of hopelessness. So, she decided to show support and help others around the country do the same.

“It felt as if no matter what we do, where we go, where we live, or what we say we will be judged first and wrongfully by the color of our skin,” she said. “So many people have asked how they can let Black and brown people know where they stand with social injustice without making things awkward and uncomfortable. The simple answer is a button.”

She started creating buttons three years ago for her annual Stand Up To Hate Playdate. She passed the buttons out to neighbors.

“When people wore them in public, I knew they were an ally and I was safe,” Pickett said.

She expanded her button sales to Etsy and proceeds are being donated to help build Black-owned businesses as well as “to organizations that continue to help fight for the oppressed people in this country.”

“I hope my buttons give me a silent way to show unity and allyship as well as give black and brown people pride and hope,” Pickett said.

Pickett’s work to spread a message of unity and diversity does not stop with her button sales.

She recently started a podcast to give resources, answer questions and share stories about her personal experiences. One of her podcast topics is “How To Add Diversity In Your Children’s’ Lives.”