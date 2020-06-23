CHICAGO (CBS) — A bicyclist was critically injured Tuesday morning, when a city dump truck hit her as they were both making a turn at an intersection in Logan Square.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was headed north on Milwaukee Avenue, and turning east onto Belmont Avenue around 8:30 a.m., when a truck making the same turn ran her over.

“The only way the truck stopped is because the local guys that are looking for work here were kind enough to hear the screams of the lady, and they ran in front of the truck, and they tried to tell the trucker to stop,” witness Esteban Burgoa said. “That was the only way he stopped, because if he would have continued driving, she would have been killed by those rear wheels very easy.”

The woman was trapped under the Chicago Department of Transportation dump truck. After she was pulled out, police said she was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The truck driver, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Swedish Hospital for evaluation. Witnesses said the driver was hysterical after realizing what had happened.

Area Five detectives are investigating.