CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were arrested after a chain of related crashes on the Dan Ryan this past weekend, which left one person dead.
Illinois State Police said a 34-year-old man was driving under the influence, early Sunday morning, when he lost control of his car where the express and local lanes split.
His car hit a median and flipped.
A woman and three children inside the car with him were hurt, but are expected to recover.
Three good Samaritans stopped to help.
ISP says that’s when a 45-year-old woman, also driving under the influence, struck-and-killed one of them as she passed.
Both drivers have been charged.